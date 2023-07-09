Conforto and Slater slug 2-run homers to power the Giants to a 5-3 win over the Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run homers to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Blake Sabol added an RBI single as San Francisco evened the three-game series at a game apiece.

The Giants have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Rockies. Alex Wood (4-3) tossed five scoreless innings in relief to earn his first home win of the season.

Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth for his majors-leading 26th save.

Austyn Wynns homered for Colorado, which has lost 11 of its last 12 road games.