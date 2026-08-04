Colorado Rockies make three trades on deadline day

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies beat the trade deadline on Monday, trading three established veteran players and receiving six prospects in the deals.

The Rockies traded right-hander Antonio Senzatela to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for two prospects: southpaw reliever Mark Manfredi and infielder Juan Martinez.

Senzatela was a big part of the Rockies’ playoff teams in 2017 and 2018. He appeared in 212 games for Colorado over the last 10 years.

“It’s been fun,” Senzatela said. “I came into this organization as a kid — 15 years total, five in the minors, 10 in the big leagues. It’s been a long ride.“

Rockies team president Paul DePodesta said it was important for him to send Senzatela to a team in the playoff race, so he would have the chance to pitch in a playoff run. The Brewers are in first place in the Nation League Central division.

The Rockies also sent outfielder Brenton Doyle to the Chicago White Sox in return for two prospects, pitcher Mason Adamsand infielder Carlos Vielma. Doyle was a two-time Gold Glove award winner, but he was injured for a large part of this season. With the emergence of Jake McCarthy and Cole Carrigg in the outfield, Doyle became expendable.

The Rockies also beat the deadline with a last-minute deal, sending pitcher Victor Vodnick to the Florida Marlins for infielder Connor Norby and pitching prospect Aiden May. Both Norby and May will start their Rockies careers in the minor leagues.