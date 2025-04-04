Colorado Rockies introduce new items to Coors Field concessions for the new season

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies kick off the season Friday afternoon against the Athletics at Coors Field. Coors Field is also celebrating 30 years of working with Aramark.

Many new menu items will come in threes this year.

First is a taco trio from Coors Field market partner Hall & Worth. Coors Field executive chef Billy Sims says they’ve done nothing but phenomenal fresh food. He says everything they’ve done is well thought out and is true street style. The taco trio flavors are braised carnitas, barbecue grilled chicken, and chorizo and elote.

The second trio is the Triple Play Sliders. The Italian Slider has spicy Italian sausage, pesto, & fried cheese ravioli, covered in balsamic marinara. The Birria Slider includes melted Chihuahua cheese, topped with cilantro and onion with a side of consume. The Chorizo slider is topped with guacamole, salsa molcajete, and melted Chihuahua cheese.

The final trio is brats. Your options include chorizo, hatch green chile, and jalapeño cheddar.

Coors Field will also offer fresh twists on three classic menu items.

The first updated menu item is the Wazee burger. It’s a half-pound beef patty on a toasted bun, topped with sliced cheddar cheese, bacon, "boom boom sauce," lettuce and tomato.

The second updated menu item is Wild Fries. The thinly cut potato fries are tossed with seasoned salt and served with a side of dipping sauce. You can find it in Section 306.

The third updated menu item is dessert nachos. They are fried flour tortillas tossed in cinnamon sugar. They’re topped with fresh berries, powdered sugar and a caramel drizzle. It is served with a side of whipped cream. You can find it in Section 134.

To mark the 30th anniversary of Coors Field, the Rockies and Aramark will offer a throwback concessions combo, featuring a Super Dog and medium fountain drink for just $5.

Fans can also enjoy an exclusive Coors Field 30th anniversary Lager, brewed inside the ballpark at The SandLot Brewery and various locations throughout the ballpark.

