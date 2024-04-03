Cody Bellinger hits a 2-run homer as the Chicago Cubs pound the Colorado Rockies 12-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki, Christopher Morel and Garrett Cooper homered, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the Colorado Rockies 12-2 for their third straight win. Bellinger’s two-run drive off the right-field scoreboard at Wrigley Field was his first homer of the season. The 2019 NL MVP re-signed with the Cubs for a $80 million, three-year contract in February. Cooper hit a three-run shot in the sixth that gave Chicago a 10-0 lead. He also doubled and tripled in his first home start with the Cubs. Nick Madrigal added two hits and three RBIs on a chilly, breezy night at Wrigley Field.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 3, 6am