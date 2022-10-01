Watch Now
Clayton Kershaw sharp, MLB-best Dodgers rout Rockies 10-1

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza, right, is forced out at second by Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux as Lux throws out Jose Iglesias at first during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 01, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw went six scoreless innings in his next-to-last start before the playoffs and the Los Angeles Dodgers had an eight-run fourth inning in a 10-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run, Mookie Betts had a pair of doubles among his three hits and Chris Taylor also had three hits as the Dodgers improved their franchise-best record to 109-48.

Los Angeles wrapped up the best record in baseball earlier Friday when the Houston Astros lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, giving the Dodgers a home game for a potential Game 7 of the World Series.

Kershaw (11-3) cruised along by allowing just five hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

