Clayton Kershaw gets no-decision in return, Dodgers beat Rockies 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded, two-out walk to force in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, Clayton Kershaw returned from the injured list, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1.

It was Daniel Bard's 36th walk in 40 innings for the Rockies.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won their fifth in a row against the division's worst team.

Kershaw gave up one run and three hits in five innings of his first start since July 27. He had been on the injury list with left shoulder soreness. He struck out four and didn't walk anyone.