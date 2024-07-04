Christian Yelich homers in the first to power the Brewers past the last-place Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — William Contreras and Brice Turang had three hits apiece, Christian Yelich hit his ninth home run of the season and Colin Rea pitched seven shutout innings to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Brewers' win was their eighth in their past 10 games and extended their lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central Division to seven games.

Rea gave up six hits while striking out four and walking none to earn his fourth win in his past five starts.

Yelich had a pair of extra-base hits for Milwaukee, including a 446-foot solo home run in the first inning off a sinker from Colorado starter Dakota Hudson.