Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Christian Yelich homers in the first to power the Brewers past the last-place Rockies 3-0

Brewers Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames, right, congratulates Christian Yelich after his solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Dakota Hudson in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brewers Rockies Baseball
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jul 03, 2024

DENVER (AP) — William Contreras and Brice Turang had three hits apiece, Christian Yelich hit his ninth home run of the season and Colin Rea pitched seven shutout innings to lift the Milwaukee Brewers past the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Wednesday night.

The Brewers' win was their eighth in their past 10 games and extended their lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central Division to seven games.

Rea gave up six hits while striking out four and walking none to earn his fourth win in his past five starts.

Yelich had a pair of extra-base hits for Milwaukee, including a 446-foot solo home run in the first inning off a sinker from Colorado starter Dakota Hudson.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018