Christian Walker hits 2-run homer, D-backs take 3 of 4 from Rockies with 5-1 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Brandon Pfaadt pitched five solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1. The D-backs won three of four games in the season-opening series for both teams. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI single and Walker ripped his two-run homer to left in the first, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 3-0 lead. Gurriel continued a torrid start to the season. He has three homers, two doubles and 10 RBIs over four games. It was a rough defensive day for the Rockies, who had three errors. Jacob Stallings had two hits and the team’s lone RBI.

