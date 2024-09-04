Chris Sale notches 16th win, reaches 200 Ks for 1st time since 2019 as Braves beat Rockies 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale reached 200 strikeouts for the first time since 2019 and earned the 16th win of his comeback season, pitching seven strong innings to lead the Atlanta Braves past the Colorado Rockies 3-0.

The Braves maintained their slender lead over the Mets for the final NL wild card. New York beat Boston 7-2.

Sale is now 16-3 after his sixth straight win. He has gone 15 straight starts allowing no more than three earned runs.

Raisel Iglesias earned his 29th save and extended his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings. The loss went to Kyle Freeland, who dropped to 4-7.