Chase Dollander, Rockies’ top prospect, to make MLB debut on Sunday at Coors Field

The wait is over for the Rockies’ ace-in-waiting.

Chase Dollander, Colorado’s top prospect who is expected to anchor the rotation for years to come, will make his MLB debut on Sunday at Coors Field against the Athletics.

The right-hander was left off the team’s Opening Day roster, but after a solid spring training, it was clear he was knocking on the door of his debut. The 2023 No. 9 overall pick out of Tennessee had a dominant ’24 season in which he posted a 2.59 ERA in 23 starts across High-A and Double-A, and also pitched in the All-Star Futures Game.

Dollander’s highly anticipated debut is sure to bring a buzz to Sunday’s matinee, even for Hall of Famer Todd Helton.



