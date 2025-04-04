Watch Now
Denver7 SportsColorado Rockies

Actions

Chase Dollander, Rockies’ top prospect, to make MLB debut on Sunday at Coors Field

Rockies top prospect Chase Dollander is scheduled to make his MLB debut Sunday. Denver7 Sports' Lionel Bienvenu and Nick Rothschild break down the news ahead of the home opener.
chase dollander denver post
Posted

The wait is over for the Rockies’ ace-in-waiting.

Chase Dollander, Colorado’s top prospect who is expected to anchor the rotation for years to come, will make his MLB debut on Sunday at Coors Field against the Athletics.

The right-hander was left off the team’s Opening Day roster, but after a solid spring training, it was clear he was knocking on the door of his debut. The 2023 No. 9 overall pick out of Tennessee had a dominant ’24 season in which he posted a 2.59 ERA in 23 starts across High-A and Double-A, and also pitched in the All-Star Futures Game.

Dollander’s highly anticipated debut is sure to bring a buzz to Sunday’s matinee, even for Hall of Famer Todd Helton.

Denver7's Lionel Bienvenu and Nick Rothschild break down the Opening Day news in the video player below:

Opening Day new: Rockies top prospect Chase Dollander to make debut Sunday

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
coors field rockies.jpg

dinger rockies

r m