Charlie Blackmon's curtain call: Longtime Rockies player hits a single in his last at-bat before retirement

It was Charlie Blackmon Day at Coors Field Sunday.
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon acknowledges the crowd as he takes the field in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon trotted out to center field and tipped his cap to the cheering fans at Coors Field one last time on Sunday.

It was Charlie Blackmon Day at the ballpark as the four-time All-Star waved goodbye to the game after 14 seasons with the Colorado Rockies, the only major league team he’s ever played for.

The player known for his bushy beard was back in a familiar spot on the lineup card in center field and batting leadoff. This was the first time he’s been in center in six years. He took the field alone before any of his teammates.

Blackmon got a hit in his final at-bat as a Rocky, a single to center in his second at-bat of Sunday's game in the bottom of the third inning. Colorado installed Jordan Beck as a pinch-runner for Blackmon, allowing the Rockies great to exit the game to roaring applause.

Blackmon leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in triples and second behind Hall of Famer Todd Helton in games played, runs scored, doubles and total bases.

