Charlie Blackmon's curtain call: Longtime Rockies player hits a single in his last at-bat before retirement

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon trotted out to center field and tipped his cap to the cheering fans at Coors Field one last time on Sunday.

It was Charlie Blackmon Day at the ballpark as the four-time All-Star waved goodbye to the game after 14 seasons with the Colorado Rockies, the only major league team he’s ever played for.

The player known for his bushy beard was back in a familiar spot on the lineup card in center field and batting leadoff. This was the first time he’s been in center in six years. He took the field alone before any of his teammates.

Charlie Blackmon takes the field by himself before any other Rockies ahead of his final MLB game 💜 pic.twitter.com/PD4cw98D1w — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 29, 2024

Blackmon got a hit in his final at-bat as a Rocky, a single to center in his second at-bat of Sunday's game in the bottom of the third inning. Colorado installed Jordan Beck as a pinch-runner for Blackmon, allowing the Rockies great to exit the game to roaring applause.

That’s a wrap for Chuck Nazty 💜 pic.twitter.com/g66YYq6ywo — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 29, 2024

Blackmon leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in triples and second behind Hall of Famer Todd Helton in games played, runs scored, doubles and total bases.