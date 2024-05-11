Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Charlie Blackmon's 2-run double in the 8th inning leads Rockies past Rangers 4-2

Rangers Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, top, scores on a fielding error by Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras as catcher Jonah Heim, bottom, fields the throw in the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, May 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Rangers Rockies Baseball
Posted at 9:50 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 23:50:40-04

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies to a 4-2 victory against the Texas Rangers.

The Rockies earned consecutive victories for the first time this season.

They had been the only team yet to win back-to-back games and the 37-game streak without consecutive victories was the longest drought in franchise history.

Jake Bird earned the win for the Rockies, while Grant Anderson took the loss for the Rangers.

Jalen Beeks retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | May 10, 8pm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018