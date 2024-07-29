Chapman, Soler each get 3 hits as Giants beat Rockies 5-4 to complete 4-game sweep

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler each had three hits, and the San Francisco Giants finished off a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 5-4 victory. It was San Francisco’s first four-game sweep since 2022. The Giants have beaten Colorado 12 straight times at home, tying a Rockies record for most consecutive losses at any opposing ballpark. Trailing 5-3 heading into the ninth inning, the Rockies scored once and had the potential tying run at second base with one out against closer Camilo Doval. But then Sam Hilliard struck out and Ezequiel Tovar — who had three hits — grounded out to give Doval his 20th save. Casey Schmitt homered early for the Giants, and Derek Hill had an RBI triple.

