Cease allows 1 hit over 7 innings and pitches Padres past scuffling Rockies 3-1 at Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Dylan Cease permitted one hit in seven dominant innings and pinch-hitter Tyler Wade singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth, sending the San Diego Padres to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Colorado Rockies.

Cease struck out eight and walked none, allowing only one baserunner in a 90-pitch outing.

Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a March 13 trade, the right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.82.

Luis Campusano had two hits for the Padres and scored the go-ahead run. With runners at the corners in the ninth, Robert Suarez got Ryan McMahon to ground into a game-ending double play for his eighth save.

Colorado lost for the eighth time in nine games and dropped to 5-18, the worst record in the National League.