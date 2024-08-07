Watch Now
Cave homers, Díaz has 2 hits and 2 RBIs to lift the Rockies to a 6-3 win over the Mets

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Elias Díaz follows the flight of his RBI double off New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Jake Cave hit a home run, Elias Díaz had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the New York Mets 6-3.

Cave hit a two-out, two-run homer off Luis Severino (7-5) to cap a three-run fourth inning and Díaz singled in an insurance run in the eighth.

Harrison Bader had a two-run single and Brandon Nimmo had two hits and an RBI for the Mets, who have lost four of six.

Justin Lawrence (4-4), the first of four Colorado relievers, pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Victor Vodnik pitched the ninth for his sixth save in eight chances.

