DENVER (AP) — Catcher Jacob Stallings and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

The deal carries a $2 million salary for next season, along with a $2 million mutual option for 2026 that includes a $500,000 base buyout.

The 34-year-old Stallings set full-season career highs with Colorado last season when he hit .263 with nine homers and a slugging percentage of .453. He caught 12 runners stealing, which was 12th most among catchers.