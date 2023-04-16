Watch Now
Castillo, Kelenic lead Mariners to 1-0 win over Rockies

Lindsey Wasson/AP
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Posted at 5:43 PM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 19:43:38-04

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Castillo retired his first 18 batters, Jarred Kelenic hit an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Colorado Rockies 1-0 to complete a three-game sweep.

Kelenic extended his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games and played outstanding defense in right field, including a diving catch in the eighth inning that saved a run.

Seattle managed only four hits but won its fourth in a row. Colorado has dropped its last five games.

Castillo struck out eight over the first six innings before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh for the Rockies with a soft single to left-center.

Paul Sewald finished the three-hitter for his fourth save.

