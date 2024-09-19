Carroll homers twice and Rodriguez strikes out 11 in Diamondbacks' 9-4 victory over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit two home runs for his third multi-homer game of the year, Eduardo Rodriguez struck out a season-high 11 and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 to avert a series sweep.

Randal Grichuk also homered and doubled, Christian Walker drove in two runs with a single and a sacrifice fly, and Pavin Smith had an RBI double in the Diamondbacks' three-run ninth inning.

Arizona remained tied with the New York Mets for the second of three NL wild cards, two games ahead of Atlanta.

The Rockies got two-run singles from Ezequiel Tovar and Sam Hilliard.