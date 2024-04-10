Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Carroll, Grichuk homer as D-backs beat Rockies 3-2 behind Kelly for manager Lovullo's 500th win

Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill to lead off the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Diamondbacks Rockies Baseball
Posted at 9:54 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 23:54:05-04

DENVER (AP) — Corbin Carroll homered on the second pitch of the game, Merrill Kelly tossed six solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks gave manager Torey Lovullo his 500th career victory with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Lovullo, who is in his eighth season and is the longest-serving manager in franchise history, got the milestone after Arizona had dropped five in a row.

Randal Grichuk also went deep and Gabriel Moreno had four hits — including two doubles — to back another quality outing from Kelly. He has pitched at least five innings in 32 straight starts, the second-longest active streak in the majors.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018