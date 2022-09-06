Watch Now
Caratini lifts Brewers over Rox, Counsell earns win No. 600

David Zalubowski/AP
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell looks on from the dugout as players warm up before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:27 PM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 20:27:11-04

DENVER (AP) — Victor Caratini hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers to help Craig Counsell earn managerial win No. 600 in a 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Counsell reached the milestone in roller-coaster fashion, with his team trailing 3-0 after the first inning, rallying and then escaping a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the eighth.

Caratini provided the big blow by lining a slider from reliever Justin Lawrence over the fence in right-center. It was Caratini's ninth homer of the season.

The Brewers are trying to make a late push for their fifth straight postseason appearance.

