Canning and 5 relievers shut down Colorado as Padres beat Rockies 3-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jackson Merrill, Luis Rengifo and Gavin Sheets had RBIs Griffin Canning and five relievers turned in a strong bullpen outing as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1 on Wednesday to take both games of the short series.

The Padres (54-53) extended their winning streak to five games and moved to two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final NL wild card.

Canning (2-9) worked three innings and allowed one hit while striking out four. Kyle Hart started and posted his longest outing of the season, working 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Wandy Peralta allowed the Rockies' only run in the seventh.

Bradgley Rodriguez, Jeremiah Estrada — making his first appearance since June 2 — and Mason Miller allowed just one hit down the stretch. Miller earned his 28th save of the season in a one-hit ninth.

Merrill drove in the game's first run in the fourth with a single to left field. Rengifo followed and knocked in another run, and Gavin Sheets capped a three-run fourth, pushing another run across with a sacrifice fly.

In five innings, Gabriel Hughes (0-3) gave up all three runs on six hits for the Rockies.

Brett Sullivan drove in Colorado’s run with an RBI single in the seventh. The Rockies have lost 12 of their last 16 games.

Up next

Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (10-4, 4.69 ERA) gets the start in the opener against the Royals on Friday.

The Padres have not announced a starter for the opener of their four-game home series against the Giants on Thursday.

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