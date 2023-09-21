Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Campusano, Choi lead rally for the Padres, who beat the Rockies 3-2 for their 7th straight win

Rockies Padres Baseball
Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto (22) drives in a run as he hits into a fielder's choice during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Rockies Padres Baseball
Posted at 7:24 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 21:26:35-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Campusano tied the game with a bases-loaded single with one out in the seventh and Ji Man Choi followed with a sacrifice fly for his first RBI with the San Diego Padres, who beat the last-place Colorado Rockies 3-2 to extend their season-best winning streak to seven.

Campusano and Choi were both pinch-hitting and the moves paid off for manager Bob Melvin, whose high-priced Padres have struggled offensively most of this underwhelming season.

Choi was obtained from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. He still doesn't have a hit with the Padres.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018