Campusano, Choi lead rally for the Padres, who beat the Rockies 3-2 for their 7th straight win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Campusano tied the game with a bases-loaded single with one out in the seventh and Ji Man Choi followed with a sacrifice fly for his first RBI with the San Diego Padres, who beat the last-place Colorado Rockies 3-2 to extend their season-best winning streak to seven.

Campusano and Choi were both pinch-hitting and the moves paid off for manager Bob Melvin, whose high-priced Padres have struggled offensively most of this underwhelming season.

Choi was obtained from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. He still doesn't have a hit with the Padres.