Call, Candelario start game with homers, Nats beat Rox 10-5

DENVER (AP) — Alex Call and Jeimer Candelario hit back-to-back homers to start the game, CJ Abrams drove in three runs with a pair of triples and the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Friday night.

MacKenzie Gore turned in another solid performance and now has earned both wins for the Nationals this season. The left-hander scattered allowed two runs over six innings.

Call set the tone for the Nationals on a night the team collected 19 hits.

Rockies starter José Ureña never found his rhythm and lasted only 2 2/3 innings. The righty allowed six runs, four earned, and seven hits.