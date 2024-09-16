Busch homers twice and has 3 RBIs to lead Cubs over Rockies 6-2

DENVER (AP) — Michael Busch had his first big league multi-homer game, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 to stop a three-game losing streak. Busch had a go-ahead RBI single in the third, then hit solo homers in the seventh inning off Jake Bird and the ninth against Justin Lawrence, increasing his season total to 20. Kyle Hendricks allowed one run and two hits in six innings with seven strikeouts. Chicago went 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position and stranded 16 runners. Colorado pitchers walked 12 for the first time since 1999.

