Bryce Harper hits a 3-run homer in Phillies' 9th-inning rally to beat Rockies 8-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Justin Lawrence as catcher Jacob Stallings and third baseman Ryan McMahon, right, watch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:08 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 11:08:05-04

DENVER (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s six-run ninth inning and the Phillies rallied past the Colorado Rockies 8-4 for their seventh win in eight games.

Trailing 3-2 in the ninth, the Phillies broke through to snap the Rockies’ five-game home winning streak.

Garrett Stubbs' RBI single put the Phillies in front 4-3.

Harper later drove John Curtiss’ pitch over the left field fence for his 13th home run of the season.

Nick Castellanos’ RBI single capped Philadelphia’s outburst.

José Ruiz got the win, working a scoreless inning in relief.

