Brown strong again, McCormick has 2 RBIs as Astros extend streak to 6 with 5-2 win over Rockies

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 26, 2024

HOUSTON (AP) — Hunter Brown struck out seven in six scoreless innings and Chas McCormick drove in two runs as the Houston Astros used a big first inning to get a 5-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Brown (5-5) allowed two hits to win his fourth straight start and help the Astros tie a season-high with their sixth consecutive win. Jake Meyers tied a season high with three hits and Jose Altuve had two hits and an RBI. Michael Toglia hit a solo home run for Colorado with one out in the ninth.

