Brewers' Lauer hit hard, exits with injury; Rockies roll 8-4

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lauer exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness, and the Milwaukee Brewers hurt their fading playoff hopes with an 8-4 loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies.

Recent call-ups Michael Toglia and Alan Trejo homered and Kyle Freeland threw six strong innings for the Rockies.

The Brewers fell 3 1/2 games behind Philadelphia and San Diego for the final NL wild card. They finished a 2-5 trip with concerns surrounding Lauer as they scramble to make the postseason for a fifth straight year.