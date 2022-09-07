Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Brewers' Lauer hit hard, exits with injury; Rockies roll 8-4

Brewers Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Eric Lauer, back right, confers with. trainer before being pulled from the mound in the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Brewers Rockies Baseball
Posted at 5:53 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 19:53:29-04

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lauer exited in the third inning with left elbow tightness, and the Milwaukee Brewers hurt their fading playoff hopes with an 8-4 loss to the last-place Colorado Rockies.

Recent call-ups Michael Toglia and Alan Trejo homered and Kyle Freeland threw six strong innings for the Rockies.

The Brewers fell 3 1/2 games behind Philadelphia and San Diego for the final NL wild card. They finished a 2-5 trip with concerns surrounding Lauer as they scramble to make the postseason for a fifth straight year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018