Brewers beat Rockies 7-6 in 10 innings as Mark Canha scores winning run on a throwing error

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Andruw Monasterio is douced by Willy Adames while being interviewed by Sophia Minnaert after the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 7-6. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 5:28 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 19:28:19-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mark Canha scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a throwing error by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar off a grounder by Andruw Monasterio and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-6.

Justin Lawrence started the 10th with a pitch-strike violation on Canha, who lined the next pitch to deep center for a ground-rule double that scored William Contreras and tied the game.

Canha advanced on a ground out and, one out later, scored the winning run when Tovar short-hopped a throw to first on a ground ball off the bat of Monasterio.

Bryse Wilson (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing a run in the top of the 10th.

