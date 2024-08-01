Brenton Doyle wraps up impressive July with go-ahead homer in 8th as Rockies beat Angels 2-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brenton Doyle capped an impressive July with a towering home run in the eighth inning, Ezequiel Tovar extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 to snap a five-game losing streak.

Logan O’Hoppe hit a solo shot in the fifth inning for the Angels, who are 2-4 on their current homestand.

Doyle, who missed Tuesday’s game due to a bruised right index finger, connected on a slider from Hans Crouse (4-2) that went 431 feet into the left-field stands beyond the bullpens to put the Rockies back on top.

It was Doyle’s 11th homer in July, tied with Oakland’s Brent Rooker for most in the majors, and it was his 19th extra-base hit, which led MLB.