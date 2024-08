DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle homered and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning to help the Colorado Rockies beat the slumping Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Friday night.

Atlanta has lost six in a row to drop out of an NL wild-card spot a week after it was challenging the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Atlanta had won nine in a row against the Rockies since Sept. 5, 2021, including seven straight at Coors Field, but couldn't extend the streak.