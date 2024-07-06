Watch Now
Denver7 SportsRockies

Actions

Brenton Doyle breaks 8th-inning tie with 2-run double, Rockies beat Royals 4-2

Royals Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle gestures to the dugout after hitting a double to drive in two runs off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher John Schreiber in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 5, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Royals Rockies Baseball
Posted at 9:11 PM, Jul 05, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run double in the Colorado Rockies' 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Doyle finished with three hits, the tiebreaking double coming off reliever John Schreiber (3-3). Michael Toglia had a solo home run for Colorado that weathered a replay review.

Salvador Perez had an RBI single and Freddy Fermin added three hits, including a single off Jalen Beeks leading off the ninth inning. Nick Loftin followed with a single before Beeks retired the next three batters for his eighth save.

Victor Vodnik (2-1) worked a scoreless inning in relief for the victory.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018