Brendan Rodgers, Charlie Blackmon homer to help Rockies beat Padres 7-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) is congratulated after a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers and Charlie Blackmon homered, Cal Quantrill pitched effectively for five innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 7-3 on Friday night.

Jordan Beck added three hits, including an RBI single for the Rockies, who cooled off the surging Padres. Before Friday, the Padres had won 19 of their 23 games dating back to the All-Star break, including 10 of their last 11.

Ha-Seong Kim and Xander Bogaerts homered for the Padres.

Quantrill allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five and walking two.

