Braves drop into wild-card tie with Mets, lose 3-1 to Rockies as Toglia and Tovar homer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves dropped into a tie for the final NL wild card berth, losing 3-1 to Colorado as Michael Toglia and Ezequiel Tovar hit solo home runs for the Rockies.

Atlanta and New York are both 76-64 with 22 games left, eight games back of NL East-leading Philadelphia.

Austin Gomber allowed one run and five hits in eight innings, matching his season high. Tyler Kinley pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances as Colorado avoided a three-game sweep.

Atlanta didn't get a runner to second base after the second inning.