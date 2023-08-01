Braves bolster bullpen by acquiring veteran left-hander Hand from Rockies

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. The 25-year-old Barger was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019. The 33-year-old Hand bolsters the bullpen, which also had left-hander A.J. Minter reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Hand has 131 career saves in his 13-year career. The Braves are Hand’s ninth team and complete his tour of every NL East team.

