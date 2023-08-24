Brandon Lowe has 10th-inning RBI single, Rays rally late to beat Rockies 6-5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a game-ending single leading off the 10th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from another late deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Lowe's hit to right off Brent Suter scored automatic runner Osleivis Basabe. Yandy Díaz tied it at 5 with a two-run single in the ninth off Rockies closer Justin Lawrence.

The AL batting leader went 2 for 4 and raised his average from .328 to .329.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered for the AL wild card-leading Rays, who scored nine times in the eighth inning to win Tuesday's series opener 12-4.