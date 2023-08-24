Watch Now
Brandon Lowe has 10th-inning RBI single, Rays rally late to beat Rockies 6-5

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe is covered with gum and sunflower seeds by Isaac Paredes (17) after his walk off single off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brent Suter scored Osleivis Basabe during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 8:18 PM, Aug 23, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a game-ending single leading off the 10th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from another late deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 6-5.

Lowe's hit to right off Brent Suter scored automatic runner Osleivis Basabe. Yandy Díaz tied it at 5 with a two-run single in the ninth off Rockies closer Justin Lawrence.

The AL batting leader went 2 for 4 and raised his average from .328 to .329.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered for the AL wild card-leading Rays, who scored nine times in the eighth inning to win Tuesday's series opener 12-4.

