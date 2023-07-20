Watch Now
Brandon Bielak sharp for 5 2/3 innings as Houston Astros beat Colorado Rockies 4-1

David Zalubowski/AP
Houston Astros' Jake Meyers, front, scores on a single hit by Mauricio Dubon as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz (35) looks on in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 19, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Brandon Bielak pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1.

Chas McCormick homered for Houston, which split the two-game series with Colorado. Bielak struck out four and walked three in 5 2/3 innings. Phil Maton, Rafael Montero, Ryne Stanek and Ryan Pressly then combined for 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief.

C.J. Cron spoiled the shutout bid with a home run off Pressly in the ninth.

Colorado starter Austin Gomber lost for the first time since June 19 at Cincinnati. He was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings.

