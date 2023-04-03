Watch Now
Bogaerts, Lugo lead Padres to 3-1 win over Rockies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer, newly acquired starter Seth Lugo pitched seven strong innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-1, salvaging a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games.

Bogaerts, a new fixture in the powerhouse Padres lineup, homered twice and drove in five runs on six hits in 13 at-bats in the season’s first four games.

The Padres set a new four-game series attendance record at Petco Park (174,915), which opened in 2004, with four consecutive sellouts to open the season.

