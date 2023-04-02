Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Bogaerts homers, Carpenter, Wacha help Padres beat Rockies

Jose Urena
Alex Gallardo/AP
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Ty Blach throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Jose Urena
Posted at 9:03 AM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 11:05:11-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Matt Carpenter added a two-run double to back fellow newcomer Michael Wacha and lead the San Diego Padres to their first victory this season, 8-4 against the Colorado Rockies.

Petco Park was already in a festive mood after the crowd erupted in cheers while watching San Diego State beat Florida Atlantic 72-71 in the Final Four.

The Padres lost consecutive games to the Rockies before playing up to the high expectations they have after making a run to the NL Championship Series last year and then signing Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018