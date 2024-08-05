Watch Now
Denver7 SportsRockies

Actions

Bogaerts hits go-ahead single and Pérez shines in his Padres debut, a 3-2 win over the Rockies Saturday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Rockies Padres Baseball
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Martín Pérez pitched six strong innings in his debut for the San Diego Padres, who beat Colorado 3-2 to snap a five-game losing streak to the last-place Rockies. The Padres have won 10 of 13 since the All-Star break. After being held to one run and one hit in six innings by rookie Tanner Gordon, the Padres broke through against reliever Peter Lambert in the seventh when Bogaerts and rookie Jackson Merrill drove in runs. Rockies pinch hitter Jacob Stallings homered with one out in the eighth.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 5, 5am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies