Bogaerts hits go-ahead single and Pérez shines in his Padres debut, a 3-2 win over the Rockies Saturday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Martín Pérez pitched six strong innings in his debut for the San Diego Padres, who beat Colorado 3-2 to snap a five-game losing streak to the last-place Rockies. The Padres have won 10 of 13 since the All-Star break. After being held to one run and one hit in six innings by rookie Tanner Gordon, the Padres broke through against reliever Peter Lambert in the seventh when Bogaerts and rookie Jackson Merrill drove in runs. Rockies pinch hitter Jacob Stallings homered with one out in the eighth.

