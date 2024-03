PHOENIX (AP) — Charlie Blackmon had two hits and two RBIs, Nolan Jones hit a two-run triple and the Colorado Rockies used a five-run fifth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 on Saturday night.

The Rockies earned their first win of the season after getting outscored 23-4 over the first two games. Colorado trailed 3-2 heading into the fifth before their big rally.

The first five Rockies reached base and all of them scored. Brenton Doyle added a two-run homer in the eighth.