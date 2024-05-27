Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Blackmon homers, Rockies end Guardians' 9-game winning streak, 8-6

Guardians Rockies Baseball
Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Rockies' Elehuris Montero, right, greets teammate Brenton Doyle (9) at home plate after Doyle scored against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Guardians Rockies Baseball
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 19:47:17-04

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered to cap a six-run fourth inning and the Colorado Rockies ended Cleveland's nine-game winning streak with an 8-6 victory over the Guardians.

Blackmon drove in four runs and made a sliding catch in foul territory for Colorado, which is 11-6 since an 8-28 start.

The fourth-inning rally ended Cleveland's longest winning streak since it won an AL record 22 straight from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, 2017.

José Ramírez continued his strong start to the season with two doubles and drove and increased his major league RBI lead to 54 with two driven in. He had a chance for more but struck out with a runner on in the ninth.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018