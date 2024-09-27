Blackmon drives in 3 runs in one of the last games of his career as Rockies beat Cardinals 10-8

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon had three RBIs and three runs in one of the final games of his professional career, Michael Toglia had three hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies avoided a sweep with a come-from-behind 10-8 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

A two-run, game-tying double from Ezequiel Tovar was the catalyst of a five-run eighth inning for the Rockies, who had lost five of their previous six games before Thursday. The double was Tovar's National League-leading 45th of the season.

Ryan McMahon's double to right field in the next at-bat brought home Tovar for what would be the game-winning run.