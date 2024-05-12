Watch Now
Blach's solid outing, Tovar's homer lift Rockies past Rangers 3-1 to complete series sweep

DENVER (AP) — Converted reliever Ty Blach pitched five solid innings in his second start this season, Ezequiel Tovar homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep of the defending World Series champions.

It was the first time the Rangers have been swept this season.

The sweep by the Rockies, who have won a season high four in a row, was their first since May 2-4, 2023, against Milwaukee.

