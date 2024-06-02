Betts and Freeman homer in the 1st to back another solid outing from Stone as Dodgers blank Rockies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered in the first inning, Gavin Stone had another strong outing and the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Sunday.

Betts hit his fourth leadoff homer this season.

Two batters later, Freeman went deep off Colorado’s Austin Gomber, the eighth time the Dodgers have homered at least twice in an inning.

Freeman also scored twice and drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who have won five of six.