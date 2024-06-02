Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

Betts and Freeman homer in the 1st to back another solid outing from Stone as Dodgers blank Rockies

Rockies Dodgers Baseball
Ashley Landis/AP
Colorado Rockies designated hitter Brendan Rodgers (7) grounds into a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Rockies Dodgers Baseball
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 18:56:59-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered in the first inning, Gavin Stone had another strong outing and the Los Angeles Dodgers blanked the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Sunday.

Betts hit his fourth leadoff homer this season.

Two batters later, Freeman went deep off Colorado’s Austin Gomber, the eighth time the Dodgers have homered at least twice in an inning.

Freeman also scored twice and drove in two runs for the Dodgers, who have won five of six.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018