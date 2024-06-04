Watch Now
Benson, Candelario and Stephenson power Reds past Rockies 13-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Will Benson celebrates after reaching third base on a triple that drove in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, June 3, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:36 PM, Jun 03, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Will Benson drove in three runs, Jeimer Candelario and Tyler Stephenson each hit a two-run home run, and the Cincinnati Reds blew past the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Monday night.

Jonathan India and Spencer Steer finished three hits apiece for the Reds, though India's career-high six-game walk streak was snapped.

Andrew Abbott earned his third win in five starts, giving up three earned runs and striking out six across six innings.

Ryan Feltner (1-5) took the loss for Colorado, allowing 10 hits and a season-worst eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

