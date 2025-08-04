Beck's 3-run homer lifts Rockies to 8-5 win over over Pirates, Skenes on Saturday

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Beck ended Paul Skenes’ scoreless streak with a three-run homer in Colorado's six-run sixth inning, and the Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Saturday.

Warming Bernabel continued his stellar start to his big-league career with two doubles and a single and Orlando Arcia homered for Colorado. Jaden Hill (1-0) picked up his first major league win for the Rockies, who withstood a three-homer day by Pittsburgh's Liover Peguero.

Skenes hadn’t allowed a run in 18 straight innings before faltering in the sixth. Beck followed a leadoff single and walk with his 13th home run, and Bernabel’s double chased the NL All-Star starter.

Skenes allowed four runs and five hits while striking out eight in five-plus innings.

Braxton Ashcraft (3-2) came on and gave up three hits that put the Rockies ahead 6-4.

Skenes cruised through the first three innings before Beck singled with one out in the fourth and went to third on Bernabel’s double, but he escaped without giving up a run.

Peguero’s first two home runs — the first leading off the game and a three-run shot in the fifth — gave Pittsburgh a 4-0 lead. He added another solo shot with two outs in the ninth to cap his first multi-homer game of his career.

The game went into a rain delay for 1 hour, 4 minutes, before the start of the eighth.

Key moment

Colorado closer Seth Halvorsen left in the ninth inning with a full count on Spencer Horwitz. Halvorsen’s right arm was hanging in discomfort after throwing his fifth pitch.

Key stats

Bernabel has at least one hit in each of the first seven games of his career. He has four doubles, three home runs and a triple among his 14 hits this season and is batting .500.

Up next

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (4-10, 3.69 ERA) will face Rockies RHP Bradley Blalock (1-2, 7.09) on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB