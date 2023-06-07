Bailey, Wade lead hit parade as Giants beat Rockies 10-4

DENVER (AP) — Giants rookie Patrick Bailey had three hits, all for extra bases, and San Francisco was bolstered by the return of Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada from the injured list in a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Estrada doubled twice and had an RBI single.

Pederson singled and scored in a five-run fifth inning that broke the game open.

LaMonte Wade Jr. went 3 for 3 with a two-run single and three walks, and J.D Davis drove in three runs.

Jurickson Profar had four hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who dropped to 3-11 against NL West foes.

Ryan McMahon doubled twice and drove in a run.