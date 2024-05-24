Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsRockies

Actions

A's hit 2 tying homers in late innings and score 5 runs in 11th to rally past Rockies 10-9

Rockies Athletics Baseball
Jeff Chiu/AP
Oakland Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom, second from left, celebrates with JJ Bleday (33) and teammates after walking with the bases loaded to score the winning run during the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Rockies Athletics Baseball
Posted at 6:03 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 20:03:12-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a five-run 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the Colorado Rockies 10-9 in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Oakland trailed 9-5 before Max Schuemann doubled home a run to start the winning rally. Abraham Toro followed with an RBI single, and JJ Bleday tied the score with a two-run homer.

J.D. Davis and Daz Cameron also homered for the A's, who overcame a pair of four-run deficits and sent the Rockies to their fifth loss in six games following a seven-game winning streak.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner pitched six scoreless innings and the Rockies took a 4-0 lead into the seventh but couldn't close it out.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Colorado Rockies

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018