Angels have a 13-run inning and set franchise records for runs and hits in 25-1 rout of Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Matt Carasiti rects after giving up a two-run home run to Los Angeles Angels' Mickey Moniak during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 12:46:12-04

DENVER (AP) — Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss hit homers on consecutive pitches to open a 13-run third inning and Mickey Moniak capped it win a two-run homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ record-setting 25-1 rout of the Colorado Rockies.

The Angels set franchise marks for runs and hits in a game with 28 and tied team records for runs and homers with their huge third inning.

David Fletcher hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run fourth as the Angels scored 21 runs on 17 hits in the third and fourth innings combined, sending 27 batters to the plate.

Hunter Renfroe and Mickey Moniak each had five hits and four RBIs for the Angels.

