Angels acquire Mike Moustakas from Rockies after blowout win in Denver

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado moments after their 25-1 victory over the Rockies.

The Rockies got minor league right-hander Connor Van Scoyoc, who was 4-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts at Class A Tri-City this season.

Moustakas hit .270 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 47 games with the Rockies after joining them in spring training.

The Angels have lost infielders Anthony Rendon, Gil Urshela and Zach Neto to injuries in the last two weeks.